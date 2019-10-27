Dry Sunday

The main area of rain associated with remnants of tropical Storm Olga has moved out of Mississippi, leaving us with only a few light sprinkles. A cold front has also moved through, delivering cooler weather. Temperatures are running in the 50s early this morning along with areas of fog. During the day Sunday, partial clearing and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. The seasonably pleasant weather continues as the work week begins as highs warm to the upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front arrives later in the week, leading to chilly weather by next weekend.