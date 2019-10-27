Damage and debris: Forceful winds leave Forest residents without power

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Storm debris and shattered light posts covered part of a lane on Highway 35 in Forest, Saturday.
Will Jones, police chief of Forest Police Department, told his officers to direct traffic due to the broken lights and the mess left behind from the storm.
“It’s kind of a major intersection so it’s very dangerous coming through there so I just ask drivers to please pay attention to the officer’s directions and just slow down," he said.
The rain and wind also whipped surrounding neighborhood and roadways were also blocked by large limbs and tree trunks.
“Was trying to take a nap and I woke up hearing all the wind, and I heard trees falling,” said Anesha McClendon; the storm knocked out power her home and that of her neighbors.
They are relieved it wasn’t worse, but around the corner it was a different story.
“We were kind of worried about our neighbor because we had seen the tree fall in their house, over there," said Tasha Carr as she pointed to the home just feet away from hers. She is glad her neighbor is okay; "Oh because it’s just what we do around here. We check on each other.”
Resident said it is time to clean up , wait for their power to be restored and count their blessings.
“Fortunately, I haven’t had any reports of any injuries, which is a blessing. Some of the houses that I’ve seen, trees on top of, it’s just a miracle that they did not -- somebody inside get injured,” said Chief Jones.
