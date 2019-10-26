Teen charged for alleged rape of girl at high school; second teen charged for holding door shut

The report says Henry admitted during questioning that Carrell had asked him to bring one of the “track girls” into the equipment room where he was waiting. Henry also reportedly admitted after the victim asked for the Saran wrap, he told her to go to the equipment room, where he knew Carrell was waiting. Henry claims while holding the door shut, he could hear the victim yelling for Carrell to stop. He said he could also feel the victim pulling on the door trying to get out, the report states.