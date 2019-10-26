Southern Pine working to restore power to over 21,000 customers after morning storms

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Pine Electric is working to restore power to 21,000 members without power due to high winds and downed trees after storms Saturday morning.
The company is asking members to prepare for a multi-day event until all outages are repaired.
They have additional help coming from North Central Power Association, Coahoma Electric Power Association, Delta Electric Power Association, Tallahatchie Valley Electric and many contract crews to help their servicemen and linemen.
If members in Southern Pine’s service territory have medical needs, they are asked to make plans to be without power for several days.
During large scale outages, crews check substations for damage first and work outward along major power lines to restore to the greatest number of customers as quickly as possible.
After a storm, always remember these safety rules:
- Treat all downed power lines as energized. Beware of lines hidden by debris.
- Never plug in or use electrical appliances or devices while standing in water or on a damp surface.
- Prevent generator back feed. Plug appliances directly into the generator. Keep the generator in an open area to reduce carbon monoxide emissions.
- Southern Pine will provide regular updates on Facebook, Twitter and its website, www.southernpine.coop.
- Stay tuned to local media outlets for electric power restoration information.
