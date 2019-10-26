Michael Raff, former Director of Cultural Services for City of Jackson and civil rights activist dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Raff died Wednesday, October 23, at Hospice Ministries following a long illness. He was 77 years old.
In his obituary, he is called a bold champion of civil rights, public service, the Arts, and the city of Jackson. He moved to Mississippi to join the fight for civil rights , ordained a priest for the Mississippi Diocese in 1969.
Raff’s expertise in public service led him to work for two governors and for several Jackson mayors, as he developed and administered programs for the poor, the homeless, the young, the old, the hungry, and otherwise forgotten.
He served as Director of Cultural Services for the City of Jackson, oversaw Thalia Mara Hall, Smith Robertson Museum, the Arts Center, and the Municipal Art Center.
Raff was also known for his restaurant, “My Favorite Spaghetti” located in a closed service station on the corner of Jefferson and High Streets.
Visitation for Michael Raff will be held Monday, October 28, at 11:30 a.m. at Thalia Mara Hall.
Memorial may be sent to Catholic Charities or the Mississippi Center for Justice.
