Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K goes on as planned in Jackson, despite rain

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain didn’t keep hundreds of people from walking in the American Cancer Society’s Making Stride Against Breast Cancer 5K Saturday at the State Capitol. With umbrellas and raincoats, some people walked in memory of loved ones who died.
“I’m walking because of my best friend in memory of her mother Cassandra who lost her battle to breast cancer. We walk every year. It doesn’t matter that it’s raining. We going to keep walking until we find a cure for this thing,” said Janay Raynaud.
Others walked to honor those fighting breast cancer today as well as survivors.
Evelyn Reen said “One year ago this month, I was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer, and it was shocking. It was something I was not expecting to hear, because I have my mammograms yearly. Early detection save lives. So, I would like to encourage everyone to get those mammograms. Do yourself exams monthly.”
Tait Hager stated “One of my mom’s best friends has breast cancer. She’s currently in remission right now fortunately. I just want to help fight for her and for everyone all the families that are going through this tough time.”
The American Cancer Society says more than 41,000 women and men will die from breast cancer this year. Supporters are hoping to get one step closer to finding a cure.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.