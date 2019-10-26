Hydro-blasting tool used in I-20 reconstruction project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A hydro-blaster broke down the surface of I-20′s eastbound lanes last week and was used again Friday.
Phase one is complete and neatly repaved ahead of schedule; Michael Flood of MDOT said they’re prepared for the next step.
“They gotta tighten some steel and do a little other work, and then they pour fresh new concrete on top of that. And once that dries, they re-stripe it and that’s essentially the project,” said Flood
Flood said the hydro-blasting method is not one that MDOT uses often.
“Think of a pressure washer. If you’re pressure washing your driveway, getting the dirt and grime off the concrete, this is essentially that on a much bigger scale. They’re using very high pressurized water to essentially blow out some of the old, existing concrete that’s been in there for over 50 years," he said.
This method will be used Friday night as they move on to the westbound lanes.
“It’s a really cool and interesting way to do it. you’re not using actual demolition, you’re using high pressure water to blow up the existing concrete," said Flood
The project is set to be complete by Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.