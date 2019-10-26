Gusty Wind; Morning Downpours

Remnants of Tropical Storm Olga are combining with a cold front to produce rain, wind, and the threat for heavy downpours. Expect wind gusts in excess of 40 mph along and just east of I-55 early this morning, causing power outages. A Flash Flood Watch continues until early afternoon for all of Mississippi. Periods of rain will continue through much of the morning with the heaviest downpours falling over the Eastern half of Mississippi . This will create the potential for flash flooding, so if you live in low lying areas pay close attention to weather conditions. The bulk of the rain ends by late morning, tapering down to spotty showers after lunch time, followed by a return to dry and seasonably pleasant weather for Sunday.