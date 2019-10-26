Giant Salvinia returns to Pelahatchie Bay

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just a week ago, reservoir managers lifted boating restrictions in Pelahatchie Bay, after receiving news that almost all of the Giant Salvinia had been eradicated.
Now, those restrictions are back in place, because more of the weed was discovered, after they raised the lake level. Reservoir officials are having to walk back their plan to lessen restrictions related to their Giant Salvinia eradication plan, after more of the invasive weed was found in Pelahatchie Bay this week.
They intentionally raised the lake level to see if would surface, and sure enough, less than an acre of the stuff was discovered on an island.
John Sigman, Executive Director of the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District said, “Keep the lake up at this point restrict the fishing as it was last month or month before then to heavily monitor spray and see where we go with discovering any additional Giant Salvinia.”
Within an hour of finding the plant, officials called in the heavy artillery, helicopters equip with sprayers that carpeted the plants with herbicides.
Bobby Cleveland, a spokesman for the district said, “Hopefully we got it captured we have some very good people working hard on the water they’re looking at every piece of vegetation they can find that either blew out or escaped that area to make sure there’s no Salvinia hiding in it but we just don’t know.”
Boating again is being restricted in the northern part of Pelahatchie Bay.
No traffic allowed underneath the causeway bridge as a way to prevent the spread of Giant Salvinia.
They’re also asking for the public’s help.
Boaters are being asked to inspect and wash their vessels before and after each outing and report any sightings of the plants.
Officials will meet next month to determine their future plan of action against this plant that just won’t go away.
