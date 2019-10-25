Woman charged with grand larceny in ongoing Jackson water theft investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 34-year-old woman joins a growing list of people charged in an ongoing investigation into water thefts in the City of Jackson.
Tanya McGee has been charged with grand larceny after using an illegal water connection over a two year span of time.
36-year-old Tracie Bass and 23-year-old Derion Anderson are each charged with grand larceny for separate incidents of utilizing an illegal water connection.
37-year-old Jessie Jones was arrested in early August for allegedly stealing water from the city and a second man, 28-year-old Justin Jones, was arrested a week later.
A third suspect, 64-year-old Willie McClendon turned himself in for grand larceny related to an illegal water hookup on Thursday, August 29.
Police say additional arrests are expected.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.