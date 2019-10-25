Tropical Depression 17 forms in Gulf of Mexico

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression 17 just developed in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Louisiana gulf coast. It’s about 520 miles southwest of Jackson.
The Depression could strengthen just a bit, becoming a very weak tropical storm. It is going to move north very quickly.
Rain is the primary threat.
This will not be a major problem for the Gulf Coast.
It’s a very low end threat for any type of storm force winds along the Gulf Coast.
We will continue to watch Tropical Depression 17 very carefully.
