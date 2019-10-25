$13 million development coming to the heart of Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New developments are coming to Jackson! A 30,000 square foot, $13 million development will be placed in the heart of Fondren.
“It’s just untapped here... people think that Fondren is already there but this is just the beginning.” said Jason Watkins, one of the project developers.
Fondren is the Arts District of Jackson, Mississippi or otherwise known as the coolest neighborhood around.
At least that’s what Iconic Celebrity Chef and author Robert St. John says.
It’s what inspired St. John, along with local developers, to bring new businesses to the area.
“We love Fondren. We love the mix of the creativity and the vibrance that has existed here forever. We invested in this property because we believe in it,” said David Pharr, another project developer.
The exciting new developments will offer everything from a Tiki bar called The Pearl, a bowling alley called Highball Lanes, and the popular restaurant Ed’s Burger joint.
“I like the Tiki bar and then bowling.. I love food so if you can give me some good food and drinks I am there.”
Even reopening the historic Capri Theatre... bringing to town Jackson’s only movie theater.
For local’s Lauren Page and Bernice Mclaurin.. only one word comes to mind!
“Excitement.”
Mclaurin say’s this is exactly what the area needs... a one stop entertainment destination.
“We need more things to do in the city. I will absolutely love to come give it a try.”
Something the developers of the project say they kept in mind.
“Having the bowling with the theater with the bars... it just becomes the new place you go.”
The businesses combined will bring in 80 full time jobs, along with 45 part time jobs.
At Thursday night’s State of the City event... a proud Mayor Chokwe Antar Lamumba says the city has seen a 3 percent growth in property taxes.
“For the first time in 18 years... property valuations have increased in Hinds county out paced Madison county.”
Final renovations and construction is expected to be finished within a year.
