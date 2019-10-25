I-20 bridge in south Jackson closing for 2nd phase of repairs

By Reggi Marion | October 25, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I-20 in South Jackson is closing tonight for the second time.

MDOT will shutdown I-20 West between the Terry Road and Ellis Avenue exits at 7:00 p.m.

Traffic will detour onto I-55 North, to I-220 South.

The Northbound on-ramp to County Line Road will also close to help reduce traffic congestion on I-55.

MDOT officials tell us they plan to make repairs to the Lynch Creek Bridge through the weekend... rain or shine.

I-20 is expected to reopen Thursday morning at 6 o’clock.

