Dontavius Cooper, 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dontavius Tyrell Cooper, a 27-year-old black man, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, after a shooting in west Jackson, according to police.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Wacaster Street.
Officers responded to an undisclosed Jackson hospital and found Cooper, who had already died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Witnesses tell police Cooper was visiting someone’s home when he was confronted by another man.
Moments later, Cooper was shot.
Holmes said investigators are working to verify the gunman’s identity.
