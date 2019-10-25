Crime fighting cameras on the way to south Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba promised new security measures during his State of the City Address, new eyes keeping a watch on the city streets.
Those eyes are cameras which will soon be trained on high crime areas.
The City of Jackson's Office of Operations on State Street is moving to a new location as crews install cameras for real time surveillance throughout south Jackson.
According to JPD Public Information Officer Sam Brown, up to 30 more cameras will soon be installed in the area through a more than $200,000 dollar Hot Spot Grant.
The funding is from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Planning for high crime areas.
These monitors, equipment and other inventory will eventually be housed at a newly renovated site off Riverside Drive.
“A lot of times people don’t want to get involved in whatever the crimes are,” said Officer Brown. “They don’t want to talk to police or whatever. We have these cameras up now. So we’re monitoring the situations. We’re monitoring the areas. So if someone doesn’t necessarily want to talk they can just roll the cameras back and we can see exactly what happened”.
Four to six analysts will man the center 24/7.
"The citizens see those cameras and what happens is this will probably deter crime, some of the crime going on and if not then it will help us solve it," added Brown.
Cameras will be placed on 16 areas identified in south Jackson.
JPD is seeking funding for Phase two to include cameras for areas in North and West Jackson.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.