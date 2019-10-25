County Line Road ramp to I-55 North to close during I-20 WB construction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The County Line Road ramp to Interstate 55 north in Madison County will close at 7 p.m. Friday night.
During the Interstate 20 westbound closure over Lynch Creek in Jackson, Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will close the northbound on-ramp to assist with detour traffic flow.
The ramp closure will reduce the amount of traffic where I-55 and I-220 meet. This is the primary detour for the I-20 westbound construction.
The ramp will re-open on Thursday, October 31, at 6 a.m.
