County Line Road ramp to I-55 North to close during I-20 WB construction

The County Line Road ramp to Interstate 55 north in Madison County will close at 7 p.m. Friday night. (Source: AP)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | October 25, 2019 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 10:39 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The County Line Road ramp to Interstate 55 north in Madison County will close at 7 p.m. Friday night.

During the Interstate 20 westbound closure over Lynch Creek in Jackson, Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will close the northbound on-ramp to assist with detour traffic flow.

The ramp closure will reduce the amount of traffic where I-55 and I-220 meet. This is the primary detour for the I-20 westbound construction.

The ramp will re-open on Thursday, October 31, at 6 a.m.

