Consider This: Public Records Access

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has some of the weakest public records regulations of any state in the country. Accessing public records gives YOU the right to know how politicians are spending YOUR money and what they are doing behind closed doors, through email, phone messages or other communication. You have every right to know what is going on, you’re paying their salary. Sadly, the state legislature thinks they are not responsible to you and you should not know how they operate. It’s interesting that they forget they work for YOU and are only elected because of YOU. You’re their boss.