Businesses collect supplies for Hope Lodge, the home away from home for cancer patients.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It's being called a way to overcome hardship and keeps some battling cancer from forgoing treatment.
Businesses and everyday citizens see the needs that the Hope Lodge in Jackson are meeting and asking you to join them in making donations to the facility.
“It’s a home away from home,” said Kim Tatum. 'We have no worries".
Staying free at the Gertrude Ford Hope Lodge in Jackson is one less concern for Tatum who is battling stage four stomach cancer.
In 2014 she overcame breast cancer.
The 55 year old lives Magee and this is her first stay at the lodge.
“By me living 54 miles, it would cost me a hundred dollars a week just to come up here. That’s just for gas. so it’s a blessing,” said Tatum.
The American Cancer Society’s 32 room facility opened its door in February and offers lodging to cancer patients in active treatment and their caregivers.
A patient must live 40 miles or an hour away from their Jackson treatment facility.
It has a fully equipped kitchen, living room and more.
Some guests have come from as far as Ohio, Texas and Louisiana for treatment in Jackson.
"They're traveling three or four hours one way for their treatment," said Hope Lodge manager Linda Sermons. "So for some families in some scenarios they're unable to do that travel back and forth for months or weeks on end for the treatment they need to save their lives".
Classy Tips Nail Spa owner Tiffany Carter is collecting items for Hope Lodge.
The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated member visited the facility as a part of their community service and was moved to help.
“This is just really important,” said Carter. “I had a client to pass last year, lost her fight with breast cancer and it’s really a passion for me. I have clients right now still going through chemo. So hopefully we just can give back”.
Hope Lodge has served more than 300 patients since opening eight months ago.
They need items like bottled water, breakfast items, non-perishable snacks, board games , art supplies, office supplies, coffee supply items, composition notebooks, plastic flatware, garbage bags, gift cards and more.
You can drop off items at Mon-Fri 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Classy Tips Nail Spa - 1553 E. County Line Road Ste 105, Jackson MS 39211 or call 601-952-0016.
Hope Lodge also needs volunteers and those who can prepare meals.
It is located at 2615 N. State Street , Jackson, MS 39216
Contact them at 601-608-0800.
