Anderson blocks field goal, JSU beats Prairie View in OT

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX. (WLBT) - Holding on to a three-point lead in the second overtime against Prairie View A&M, C.J. Anderson became the latest hero for Jackson State. The senior defensive tackle came through with a blocked field goal to secure a 38-35 win over the Panthers for JSU’s second SWAC victory of the season.
Those heroics from Anderson coming two drives after freshman quarterback Jalon Jones came off the bench and completed a fourth down touchdown pass to Kymani Clarke to force a second overtime period, setting the stage for the win. Derrick Ponder started the game for the Tigers and completed 17 of his 29 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
It was also a big performance from Keshawn Harper. The junior running back led JSU with 105 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers (3-5; 2-1 SWAC) return home next Saturday to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff
