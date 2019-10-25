ALERT DAY: Soaking Rain; Flash Flooding Possible

An Alert Day has been issued for today due to a soaking rain and the potential for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch continues until early Saturday afternoon for most of Mississippi with the exception of the far northeastern counties. Rain becomes widespread across the entire state early this morning and into the day. Expect a soaking rain through much of Saturday with rainfall amounts totaling 2 to 4 inches on average with locally higher amounts possible. This will create the potential for flash flooding, so if you live in low lying areas pay close attention to weather conditions. Rain ends from west to east Saturday afternoon, followed by a return to dry and seasonably pleasant weather for Sunday.