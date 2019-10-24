WATCH LIVE: Jackson Mayor delivers annual State of the City address

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba delivers the 2019 State of the City Address today on the corner of South Congress Street and East Capitol Street.
The State of the City Address is an annual event where business, community, faith, non-profit and government leaders come together to learn about the how the city is doing. Mayor Lumumba’s address will highlight the accomplishments of the past year and focus on the goals for the year ahead according to the Strategic Plan.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.