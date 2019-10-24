Vicksburg’s mayor outlines proposed plan to tackle crime in the city

Vicksburg, Miss. (WLBT) - “This is my hometown and I want to make sure that my children, grandchildren, family and friends will feel comfortable being here and living here and staying here,” said Vicksburg resident Don Brown.
Brown loves Vicksburg but hates the crime that plagues certain neighborhoods.
“This is our hometown and we know areas that have always been kind of affluent and we know some that have deteriorated and they have deteriorated because of a lack of patrols,” said Brown.
Wednesday, the concerned resident was one of two dozen citizens and business owners who were on hand to hear Mayor George Flaggs outline a plan for crime prevention and reduction.
“Grandma has a right to sit on her front porch and not be affected by the gunshots in the community,” said Mayor George Flaggs.
Under Mayor Flaggs’ new proposal, he wants to streamline the police department to make it more visible, accessible and accountable to taxpayers
“We want them to connect them to the community and know who’s in the community. Also, get to know the criminals also, so when we know something happens we know where to go,” said Flaggs.
The mayor has also created a new organizational chart that outlines who is responsible for day-to-day duties. He wants to go from two to three deputy chiefs to help apply additional crime prevention steps, improve community policing, track all felony arrests and focus on cracking cold cases.
The City of Vicksburg has at least three murders that have yet to be solved.
“Those families are looking for closure and we need to be there to communicate with them and tell them the status. They shouldn’t have to call us, we should be able to call them,” said Flaggs.
He says he supports any change that will make the city a safer place.
“I think my shining a light we will be able to do better. I think by him recognizing and holding people accountable it will be better.”
Mayor Flaggs says the board of aldermen will vote on this proposed crime fighting plan Friday.
