Wakefield is one of three men charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kingston Frazier

Trial for Dwan Wakefield scheduled to begin Monday in Madison County
Dwan Wakefield is the last of three men charged in the murder of 6 year old Kingston Frazier. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)
By Maggie Wade | October 23, 2019 at 10:15 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 10:15 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The trial for the last man charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kingston Frazier is scheduled to begin Monday in Madison County.

The trial for Dwan Wakefield in the kidnapping and murder of Kingston Frazier is set to begin Monday. (Source: Family)

Dwan Wakefield was arrested and charged along with Byron McBride who pleaded guilty to killing the 6-year-old. McBride was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August.

Byron McBride is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of the six year old. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)

D’Allen Washington pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of kidnapping. He is serving 20 years.

D'Allen Washington was sentenced to 20 years in the Kingston Frazier case. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)

Kingston Frazier was killed in May, 2017. McBride stole his mother’s car with the little boy sleeping on the back seat. Kingston was found shot to death.

Dwan Wakefield maintains his innocence in this case.

