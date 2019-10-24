Trial for Dwan Wakefield scheduled to begin Monday in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The trial for the last man charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kingston Frazier is scheduled to begin Monday in Madison County.
Dwan Wakefield was arrested and charged along with Byron McBride who pleaded guilty to killing the 6-year-old. McBride was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August.
D’Allen Washington pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of kidnapping. He is serving 20 years.
Kingston Frazier was killed in May, 2017. McBride stole his mother’s car with the little boy sleeping on the back seat. Kingston was found shot to death.
Dwan Wakefield maintains his innocence in this case.
