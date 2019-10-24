Shots fired overnight at police officers on Holmes Community College campus in Goodman

GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County deputies assisted Goodman police in a search for a suspect.
According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, the suspect shot at officers on the Holmes Community Community College campus.
The Goodman campus was placed on lockdown overnight.
There is no word at this time on whether anyone was injured or if the suspect has been caught.
We’ve reached out to campus police and are waiting for more details. We’ll be sure to update this story as more information becomes available.
