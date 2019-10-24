Police dog catches suspect after high-speed chase ends in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 24-year-old has been taken to a Brandon jail after police say he lead multiple agencies on a high speed chase Wednesday afternoon.
Jabaris Carter is facing charges for grand larceny and for violating his parole.
He is from Braxton, but police say the chase started in Polkville where authorities attempted to pull him over.
Carter then took off and made his way to Rankin County where authorities threw spikes to make the chase come to an end.
After crashing the vehicle, he then ran into the woods but was stopped by a police dog before he could get away.
“I’d like to start by saying everybody is okay," said Chief Thompson. “No one was hurt in this very unfortunate pursuit.”
Chief Thompson believes the chase lasted about 30 minutes.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.