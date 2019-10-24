Pearl man receives 20 year sentence for sexual battery involving 11-year-old girl

District Attorney John K. Bramlett stated, “This case is a prime example of why it is so important to talk to your kids about sexual abuse. Even if your child is not the one being abused, they need to know what to do if a friend confides in them. The classmate of this young girl unknowingly saved her from future abuse by talking to her school counselor. This started a full scale, multi-agency investigation which ultimately led to a sick predator most likely spending the rest of his life in prison where he belongs.”