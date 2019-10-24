MS Dept. of Health awaiting autopsy results in infant’s daycare death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side has obtained a consent agreement from the Mississippi State Department of Health that may allow the Crossgates Methodist Children’s Center in Brandon to soon begin caring for infants again.
The Health Department said it’s still waiting on the autopsy results to determine if the facility acted negligently when a baby stopped breathing there on August 13, and later died at a hospital.
After that, the Center was restricted from caring for infants.
The consent agreement requires the Center to submit a plan of correction to include all protocols for caring for infants.
Two caregivers who were assigned to the infant classroom when the incident happened are prohibited right now from caring for infants. However, that decision can be revisited when the Center’s license comes up for renewal.
We have learned a correction plan has been submitted to the Department of Health, which includes a staffing plan. But if all terms of the agreement are not fulfilled by October 31, the restriction will stay in place.
