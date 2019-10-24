MDOC probationer facing multiple charges after drugs, gun seized in home visit

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the Mississippi Department of Corrections to conduct a home visit on an MDOC probationer Wednesday.
Twenty-eight-year-old Lakendrix Lewis was at his residence located in the 11000 block of Highway 24 in Centreville.
MBN subsequently conducted a consensual search of Lewis’ residence, ending with the seizure of 4,062 grams of Synthetic Cannabis (Spice), 180 Dosage Units of Alprazolam, 80 Dosage Units of Oxycodone and one semi-automatic handgun.
Lewis was arrested and charged with trafficking of synthetic cannabis (Spice), trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
More charges and arrests are pending further investigation.
