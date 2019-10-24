Keep Jackson Beautiful is fighting blight and litter in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local group is hoping to inspire every Jacksonian to take action to fight litter and blight in the Capital City.
Keep Jackson Beautiful says it is everyone's responsibility to improve and beautify their environment.
KJB will focus on three specific areas: neighborhoods surrounding schools, sidewalks, vacant and abandoned properties, gateways and entrances into the city like University Drive and reducing litter.
The group’s new Executive Director, Heather Ivery, says their work has already started with garden plantings, clean ups and landscaping around Pecan Park Elementary.
A clean up is scheduled Saturday in the Washington Addition area.
Heather Ivery said, “Blight, litter, not caring for the community, and the way it looks leads to the idea that there’s crime, leads to the idea that there’s just anything goes here and that we don’t care about community, and we don’t have pride in it."
University Drive is the site of one of the first cleanups. Ivery says it leads to Jackson State University and is right off the interstate.
Ivery and board members says Jackson should and can be a beautiful, clean and safe place for all of its residents and visitors.
