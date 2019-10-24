JPD: Man dead after possibly being shot on Wacaster St.

There is currently no motive or suspect information available at this time.

By ShaCamree Gowdy | October 24, 2019 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 6:20 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly shooting is now under investigation by the Jackson Police Department.

The incident is believed to have happened in the 300 block of Wacaster Street.

According to police, a man arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle.

Another shooting happened in the same area Tuesday. A woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the leg when she was shot while sitting outside a home.

