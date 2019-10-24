High School Football Week 10: Scores and Highlights

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.
In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week Warren Central takes on the Clinton Arrows. Sports Director Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will bring you all the analysis and top plays from this game on WLBT at 10:15.
South Panola @ Madison Central
Northwest Rankin @ Pearl
Tri County Academy @ Hartfield
Vicksburg @ Canton
Taylorsville @ Puckett
Oak Grove @ Brandon
Warren Central @ Crystal Springs
Neshoba Central @ Ridgeland
Presbyterian Christian @ MRA
Starkville Academy @ Jackson Academy
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.