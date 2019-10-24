Federal agency confirms Pearl River Flood Control Project will not jeopardize species within area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) issued a report Thursday stating that the proposed Pearl River flood control project in Jackson would not jeopardize threatened species or critical habitats within and around the project area.
“This report confirms what we have long believed based on our own environmental studies,” said Robert Graham, Hinds County Supervisor and board member for the Rankin Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District. “The USFWS has now confirmed that this project, with the mitigation measures we have planned, will not harm the existence of the ringed map turtle, gulf sturgeon, or the other species living in and around the project area. Opponents have long claimed that the project would harm these species, but today the federal regulatory agency overseeing this issue has debunked that argument.”
Per the Endangered Species Act, the USFWS is required to provide a report called a Biological Opinion (BO) assessing whether a project like this will jeopardize the continued existence of species listed as endangered or threatened, or result in the destruction or adverse impact to those species’ critical habitat. The USFWS found that the project will not meet either of those criteria.
For a copy of the full report, visit the Rankin Hinds Pearl River Flood & Drainage Control District website.
