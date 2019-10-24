'Fight for justice’: City of Jackson and AMR sued by family in death of George Robinson

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has been sued in a complaint filed in Hinds County in the death of George Robinson.
Sixty-one-year-old Robinson died the night of Monday, January 14, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. An investigation was launched into his death following social media allegations from the victim’s family that it was caused by excessive force from a Jackson Police Department officer.
His death was ruled a homicide after Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirmed he died from subdural hemorrhage caused by blunt force trauma.
The Law Firm of Sweet and Associates is representing Robinson’s family in their fight for justice on his behalf.
“The officers who killed George Robinson were not charged in the death, in fact they weren’t even fired and didn’t miss a paycheck,” said Dennis Sweet. “The officers’ actions were in line with the policies and procedures of the City of Jackson and the Jackson Police Department as they were reinstated to their original duties by the Civil Service Commission."
American Medical Response has also been included in this action. According to Sweet, AMR responded to Jones Street after Robinson was brutally beaten by police.
Sweet says whatever treatment AMR gave Robinson was negligent and he died hours later.
“Had AMR immediately taken Mr. Robinson to the hospital, he might have survived the vicious, merciless beating he suffered at the hands of the Jackson Police Department,” he said.
According to Jackson police Chief James Davis, the city’s K-9 unit responded to a location on Jones Avenue in Washington Addition while searching for the suspect in the murder of a preacher.
During the search, Robinson was charged with a misdemeanor and given a field release, which is similar to a citation.
While receiving the field release, Robinson sustained an injury to his head.
