ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Dry conditions today, flash flooding possible into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although slightly warmer than yesterday morning, it'll be a chilly start to our Thursday as temperatures are in the upper 40s & low 50s across the area. High pressure remains in control of the region but is sliding east... This will allow for a wind direction shift into the end of the work week, ushering in moisture ahead of our next low pressure system. High temperatures will be topping out in the low-mid 70s this afternoon as clouds increase from the south throughout the day. Eventually, rain chances start to pick up late into the evening/overnight period!
Because widespread rain is in the forecast for Friday (lingering into Saturday) and flash-flooding is possible, Friday is now an ALERT DAY. Severe weather won't be the concern wrapping up the work week, instead we'll want to be paying attention to any flooded roadways as 2-4" of rainfall is possible until our system shifts east Saturday evening.
Expect the likelihood of running into rain for each commute on Friday, with rain potential lasting through the first half of our Saturday.
Temperatures will be well-below average for this reason, only topping out in the mid-upper 60s Friday and Saturday.
We dry out and see some peaks of sunshine by Sunday and highs will be back in the low-mid 70s! Although seasonable for the start of the upcoming work week, we may have a substantial cool down by Halloween!
