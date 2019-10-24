ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Dry conditions today, flash flooding possible into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although slightly warmer than yesterday morning, it'll be a chilly start to our Thursday as temperatures are in the upper 40s & low 50s across the area. High pressure remains in control of the region but is sliding east... This will allow for a wind direction shift into the end of the work week, ushering in moisture ahead of our next low pressure system. High temperatures will be topping out in the low-mid 70s this afternoon as clouds increase from the south throughout the day. Eventually, rain chances start to pick up late into the evening/overnight period!