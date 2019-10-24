After first loss, no time to sulk for Madison Central

With impending weather expected to wreak havoc this Friday, the Jaguars are forced to deal with an accelerated week of preparation ahead of a Thursday region 2-6A contest with South Panola. In a way though, the short turnaround can be a blessing in disguise for Anthony Hart’s squad as it allows for it to get back on the field quicker to wash away the disappointment from last week’s loss at Starkville -- the Jaguars’ first setback of the season.