'You have no idea what you’re getting’: State officials release CBD oil warning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s health, narcotics and public safety leaders are warning the public about the dangers of CBD oils - now found for sale throughout the state.
“You have no idea what you’re getting and, ultimately, what were seeing now is serious lung illness that’s being associated with a lot of vaping devices and these CBD oils that are being sold," said John Dowdy, Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. "There is no quality control over these items.”
Right now there’s no federal or state regulations on CBD oil, which is why it’s sold almost everywhere, sometimes even made by drug dealers and sold on the streets.
“What we’re seeing from the data from M.B.N. is that a lot of these, actually all of them, are mislabeled. What they say is in there is not accurate and not only is it not accurate, but there are things in there that are very dangerous," said State Health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs
Mike Jefcoat, owner of Magnolia Vapes says he sells a good amount of CBD oil. His customers say it helps them with everything from stress to anxiety.
“Legitimate CBD is a health benefit and legitimate manufacturers, if you go to their site, they post the ingredients of everything,” said Jefcoat.
State officials disagree, saying using any CBD oil is a serious health risk.
Marshal Fisher, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety said, “I’m concerned about the safety and health of the public. It’s not just somebody that might take a substance that will cause harm to their health up to and including death, but they also get behind a wheel of a car or maybe it’s a daycare worker, school bus driver. How do you control that?”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.