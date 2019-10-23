Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly night is ahead with low temperatures in the lower and middle 40s under mostly clear skies. High clouds will start spreading across the sky Thursday, despite partly sunny weather, we’ll see high temperatures again reach the middle 70s. Today’s high was 74 after a morning low of 42. An area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf will start streaming moisture in our direction as a cold front from out west starts to approach. The combination will arrive early Friday morning and last through Saturday, before tapering off. The potential is there for 1 to 5 inches of rain in some areas. While the severe threat is on the low side, it is there, but the rain threat is on the high side. It will move through Friday, Friday night and taper off Saturday in the form of waves of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms. Sunday looks to be a better day with partly sunny skies. Our temperatures will be stuck in the 60s Friday with steady rain and upper 60s Saturday with the rain tapering off. We should be back in the 70s Sunday with the help of sunshine. Southeasterly winds tonight will be around 5mph and increase to 10mph Thursday. Average high this time of year is 75 and the average low is 51. Sunrise is 7:11am and the sunset is 6:18pm. Friday night football is looking wet so plan accordingly.