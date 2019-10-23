Top officials from MSDH, MDPS warn public on dangers of all CBD products

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Top officials from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Department of Health held a joint press conference Wednesday, warning the public on the dangers of all CBD products available for purchase in the state.
“We have no idea what ingredients or amounts are in these products and without proper labeling, you do not know what you are consuming and that is dangerous,” said Commissioner of Public Safety Marshall Fisher.
CBD is a cannabidiol derived from a cannabis plant such as Hemp or Marijuana, which are both illegal in the state. There is currently no federal or state oversight for products containing CBD, and no studies are available validating the safe use of CBD oil. The agencies are stressing that until there are scientific studies and oversight, it is not safe to use CBD oil regardless of where you purchase it.
“A large number of the products contain narcotics that are illegal under both state and federal law. The public safety and health concerns arising from the sale and use of these products are alarming," said John Dowdy, Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Dowdy said testing of CBD products purchased around the state have shown that the overwhelming majority of CBD products are mislabeled.
Mississippi State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, added that it is extremely important to be aware of the products containing CBD, because you really don’t know what you’re buying. Dobbs said without federal or state oversight, consumers are taking great risks for safety.
