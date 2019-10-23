Silver Alert issued for 24-year-old Jackson woman last seen a week ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 24-year-old Jackson woman.
Genesis Arielle Smith is described as a black female who is four feet, nine inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
She had black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Tuesday, October 15th in the 300 block of West Woodrow Wilson Drive in Hinds County.
Smith is believed to be in a 2014 gray Kia with the license plate number: MAE7571
Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the location of Genesis Arielle Smith, they are asked to contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
