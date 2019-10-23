Salvation Army Angel Tree registration begins

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree kickoff event will be Friday, November 15. This will also be the day tags go out on trees.
Registration will run from October 21-25 and October 28 to November 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Beasley Road location. October 21 will be seniors only until 1:00.
It’s also not too early if your school, organization or company wants to adopt a group of angels this season.
Please fill out the form below and return to Jennifer Bennett at jennifer.s.bennett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
If you know a family that would benefit from the Angel Tree program, the organization asks that you help spread the word about registration. Children between the ages of 0 and 12 and Seniors over 65 are eligible.
Eligibility requirements can be found on the Salvation Army website.
