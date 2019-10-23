‘Mattress Mack’ bets another $1 million on Astros win

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - World Series game two may be played in Houston Wednesday night, but the big action this afternoon was in D’Iberville.
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Houston’s Gallery Furniture, bet another $1 million on the Houston Astros at Scarlet Pearl casino’s DraftKings sportsbook.
This bet was made despite the Astros losing game one to the Washington Nationals 5-4.
McIngvale made headlines when he bet $3.5 million on Oct. 1 at the Scarlet Pearl. The Mississippi casino was the only one willing to take the bet.
McIngvale said he is not giving up on his home town team.
“Back again, hedging the bet,” McIngvale said after making the wager.
“I believe very strongly in the Houston Astros. Didn’t do too well last night, hope we do better tonight. Hope the Astros win the World Series.
“We had some opportunities last night we didn’t cash in on. Hopefully, they’ll cash in tonight," he said.
When asked his prediction on the series, he responded, “I’m predicting the Astros in six, I’m staying with that.”
McIngvale, wearing Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman’s jersey, gave a thumbs up to the small crowd watching the commotion. Several patrons wished him “good luck.”
His latest bet would pay much better as the odds have changed from -255 on his first bet to -118. That means he could win $1,847,457.65 for this bet if the Astros win the World Series.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.