Man arrested for stealing water from city for two years as investigation continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made another arrest in the ongoing investigation into the city’s water billing system.
Forty-eight-year-old Roderick Russell is charged with grand larceny related to water theft.
Russell is accused of using an illegal water connection that span over an approximate two year period.
Russell is the sixth person to be arrested for allegedly stealing water from the City of Jackson. 37-year-old Jessie Jones was arrested in early August for allegedly stealing water from the city and a second man, 28-year-old Justin Jones, was arrested a week later.
A third suspect, 64-year-old Willie McClendon turned himself in for grand larceny related to an illegal water hookup on Thursday, August 29.
Police announced on September 4 that 36-six-year-old Tracie Bass and 23-year-old Derion Anderson were charged grand larceny for separate incidents of utilizing an illegal water connection.
