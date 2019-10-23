Second male taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot in Jackson Tuesday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second male has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition after being shot in Jackson.
The location of the shooting is unknown, but police confirm it happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Authorities do not know if this shooting is related to the one on Queensroad Avenue that also took place around the same time Tuesday night.
The victim in the Queensroad Avenue shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
His condition is also critical.
