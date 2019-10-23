Jackson man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearm as convicted felon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced Tuesday for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Forty-one-year-old Deviassi Adams, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
On September 10, 2018, just before dawn, the United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrived at a home in Jackson to serve a felony arrest warrant on Adams. During the arrest, task force members noticed two firearms: a pistol on the bed Adams had occupied and an AR-style rifle underneath the bed. In a subsequent interview, Adams confessed to possessing both firearms. Adams was previously convicted in Hinds County of manslaughter, sale of cocaine, perjury, racketeering and other felony crimes.
