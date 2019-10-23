Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center announces million-dollar expansion project in Vicksburg

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health center will soon breathe new life into an empty building in Vicksburg on Frontage Road.
It is one of the largest health centers operations in the state and officials say it will bring more healthcare and jobs to this community.
“Wherever we go, we can multiply what we invest by seven or eight times. We will be bringing extra doctors down there, so we need nurses, the front desk workers and the social workers," said Dr. Jasmin Chapman, CEO of Jackson-Hinds Health Center.
Health officials say more than 49,000 poor and underinsured patients are served at multiple sites in Hinds, Warren and Copiah Counties. They provide low cost, quality, family-based health care and social services to people who may not otherwise have access to these services.
"We have been in Vicksburg and we were in a very small location, so a lot of our services that they needed we cannot bring to them because we didn't have the location,” said Chapman.
Now with this more than million-dollar investment, officials say the services are expected to increase, the facility will be state-of-the-art and more people can be helped.
“Health care, it’s one of the most important things because if you’re not healthy you can’t work, if you can’t work you end up in poverty,” Chapman explained.
“They seem like they know what they’re doing. For them to come and expand from 3,000 square-foot to 10,000 square-foot and provide jobs is great news for Vicksburg," said Mayor George Flaggs.
Mayor Flaggs says he is excited about both the health economic impacts. He says it is a win-win for the city and citizens.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.