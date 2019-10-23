Holmes Co. man accused of murdering girlfriend and her unborn child granted bond

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of murdering his 21-year-old girlfriend and her unborn child before dumping her body in Holmes County has been granted bond.
According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, 33-year-old Terrance Sample appeared in court and was granted a $500,000 bond.
Sample is charged with kidnapping and two counts of murder in the death of Makayla Winston, who was nine-months pregnant, and her unborn child.
Winston had been reported missing by family on June 28 after they say she left home to show the baby’s father a sonogram. Her car was found alone with the keys in the ignition and her cell phone tossed in the grass, wiped clean. Her body was found off of County Road 471 in Holmes County around noon on Monday, July 1. She was scheduled to give birth just three days later.
The sheriff said although the case was bound over to the grand jury a few months ago, the state crime lab hasn’t released Winston’s cause of death yet, and without it, evidence can not be presented to a grand jury.
Sheriff March said a judge was appointed because the assigned judge was out.
