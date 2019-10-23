FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and sunny mid-week; Rain chances climb into weekend

We're tracking an upper level low pressure system that will be digging into the SW in the coming days and tracking in our direction by the end of the work week... This will be accompanied by a disturbance in the Gulf, leading to a good chance for showers and storms this Friday. Models are still a little different in regards to how quickly this system exits our region, but at this point, Friday will be the best chance for rain with scattered showers remaining in the forecast through Saturday.