FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and sunny mid-week; Rain chances climb into weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a chilly start to the morning with the coolest temperatures of the season so far starting off our Wednesday... Expect the low-mid 40s heading out the door early this morning, only lifting slightly into the upper 40s and lower 50s by 8/9am. Highs should reach the low-mid 70s this afternoon. High pressure is in control over the region today, which will leave us dry and clear all day long!
As high pressure slides to the east into the next couple of days, our winds will shift out of the SE, raising our temperatures slightly tomorrow before our next system arrives to the region.
We're tracking an upper level low pressure system that will be digging into the SW in the coming days and tracking in our direction by the end of the work week... This will be accompanied by a disturbance in the Gulf, leading to a good chance for showers and storms this Friday. Models are still a little different in regards to how quickly this system exits our region, but at this point, Friday will be the best chance for rain with scattered showers remaining in the forecast through Saturday.
We’ll dry out Sunday-Tuesday before another cold front sweeps MUCH cooler air into the region by the end of the 7-day forecast.
