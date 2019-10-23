Car crashes into fence near JSU baseball field; Campus police investigating

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A silver car crashed into a fence near the baseball field on JSU’s campus Tuesday afternoon.
A WLBT reporter on the scene said that after the wreck, the driver of the vehicle began acting erratically.
The reporter also witnessed a woman jump out of the car moments after the accident.
The woman then fled the area and was chased after by police.
L.A. Warren, media relations specialist with JSU, said that the person who crashed the vehicle was not a JSU student.
The incident was possibly DUI related and campus police are now investigating.
