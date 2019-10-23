Brandon man sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine through investigation “Drama Queen”

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - John Barrett Cotting, 39, of Brandon, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves to 120 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Cotting was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.
Cotting was indicted following an extensive investigation, dubbed “Drama Queen,” targeting illegal methamphetamine distribution in Central Mississippi. During a prostitution sting, agents received messages from Cotting who wanted to meet for sexual purposes related to a Backpage.com ad.
Cotting stated that he was willing to bring narcotics with him to the meeting. Once Cotting arrived at the meeting location, agents retrieved approximately 140 grams of actual methamphetamine intended for distribution. Cotting pled guilty before Judge Reeves on July 2, 2019 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Richland Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Internal Revenue Service.
It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chris Wansley.
