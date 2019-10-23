Antonio Lovaglio, 55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anthony Lovaglio, a 55-year-old white man, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, after being shot and killed in south Jackson, according to police.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it took place at approximately 1 p.m on Bienville Drive near Smallwood Street.
Officers found Lovaglio lying just outside the driveway of a home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He later died at the scene.
Witnesses told investigators they saw a man entering the home and then run away.
Shortly after that, investigators learned Lovaglio ran from the house and collapsed.
Police found a woman inside the home, uninjured, but she told them she had not been involved in what led to Lovaglio’s death.
Two days later, investigators determined that what she told them was not accurate, and police arrested 28-year-old Audranuna Champion, charging her with capital murder.
Holmes said officers are still working to verify the second suspect’s identity.
Investigators believe Lovaglio was killed during a robbery.
